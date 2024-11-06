Left Menu

Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions

Tensions rose in Palakkad as police conducted hotel searches over black money suspicions linked to the upcoming by-election. Prominent Congress figures were inspected, leading to protests. The election, postponed to November 20, comes after the sitting MLA moved to Lok Sabha.

In a dramatic turn of events, tensions soared in Palakkad on Wednesday as police carried out midnight searches in a hotel over suspicions of black money aimed at influencing the impending by-election.

The scrutiny included rooms of notable Congress leaders such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, causing uproar among their supporters who gathered at the premises to protest the police's actions.

Authorities defend the search as standard procedure, declaring no incriminating findings, yet the political sphere remains charged, with Congress accusing targeted action, prompting further protests and demands for a comprehensive review of all hotel CCTV footage by the LDF.

