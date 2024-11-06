Early Election Results Stir Market Reactions
Republican Donald Trump secured Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky, while Democrat Kamala Harris captured Vermont in the early presidential election results. The markets reacted with a rise in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields, and Bitcoin. The first results hint at a potential lead for Trump, but it's early days.
Republican Donald Trump achieved victories in Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky during Tuesday's presidential election as Democrat Kamala Harris claimed Vermont, according to projections by Edison Research. Initial poll closures in six states, including Georgia, highlight Georgia's pivotal role among seven battlegrounds key to this contest, where candidates are almost evenly matched in opinion polls.
The early election outcomes prompted a notable reaction in financial markets. S&P 500 e-mini futures experienced a 0.44% rise, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note increased to 4.335%, and the U.S. dollar index climbed 0.73%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin saw a gain of 2.9%, marking a 71,164 value.
Market experts, such as Brian Jacobsen from Annex Wealth Management, attribute these moves to the so-called 'Trump trade', with implications for Treasury yields, the dollar, and cryptocurrencies. Adam Turnquist from LPL Financial observed similar trends, noting an early indication of a market tilt towards Trump, though he cautioned that it's still too soon to draw definitive conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bidzina Ivanishvili: Power Broker in Georgia's Political Chessboard
Evoq Realtech Partners with Hrithik Roshan to Elevate Real Estate Vision
Prabowo's Push for an Indonesian Temasek: A New Era in State Investments
Aditya Birla Real Estate's Turnaround with Q2 Profit
ED Attaches Rs 56.86 Crore Assets in Massive Real Estate Fraud Probe