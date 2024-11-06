Early Election Results Stir Market Reactions

Republican Donald Trump achieved victories in Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky during Tuesday's presidential election as Democrat Kamala Harris claimed Vermont, according to projections by Edison Research. Initial poll closures in six states, including Georgia, highlight Georgia's pivotal role among seven battlegrounds key to this contest, where candidates are almost evenly matched in opinion polls.

The early election outcomes prompted a notable reaction in financial markets. S&P 500 e-mini futures experienced a 0.44% rise, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note increased to 4.335%, and the U.S. dollar index climbed 0.73%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin saw a gain of 2.9%, marking a 71,164 value.

Market experts, such as Brian Jacobsen from Annex Wealth Management, attribute these moves to the so-called 'Trump trade', with implications for Treasury yields, the dollar, and cryptocurrencies. Adam Turnquist from LPL Financial observed similar trends, noting an early indication of a market tilt towards Trump, though he cautioned that it's still too soon to draw definitive conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)