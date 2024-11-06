Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that tribals deserve to govern as the state belongs to them. He criticized BJP's divisive tactics and expressed his resilience against political adversaries. Emphasizing tribal representation, he accused the opposition of trying to disrupt Jharkhand’s governance.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that tribals will govern the state, asserting their rightful ownership. Speaking in West Singhbhum, Soren criticized the BJP for attempting to create communal discord with their Hindu-Muslim narratives.
Soren, reaffirming his fight for tribal rights, mentioned the state's demographic significance and highlighted that, except for one, all previous chief ministers were from tribal communities. He expressed confidence in his government's performance and future stability.
Accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies to intimidate him, Soren claimed they have also targeted his ministers. He accused central BJP leaders of neglecting state issues, focusing instead on creating anxiety among indigenous people ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Visit Sparks Indigenous Rights Discussion in Australia
Royal Visit Ignites Debate on Indigenous Rights in Australia
BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Royal Reception: King Charles Embraced Amid Typhoon of Indigenous Tensions
King Charles' Welcome and the Echoes of Indigenous Voices in Australia