Left Menu

Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared that tribals deserve to govern as the state belongs to them. He criticized BJP's divisive tactics and expressed his resilience against political adversaries. Emphasizing tribal representation, he accused the opposition of trying to disrupt Jharkhand’s governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:41 IST
Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that tribals will govern the state, asserting their rightful ownership. Speaking in West Singhbhum, Soren criticized the BJP for attempting to create communal discord with their Hindu-Muslim narratives.

Soren, reaffirming his fight for tribal rights, mentioned the state's demographic significance and highlighted that, except for one, all previous chief ministers were from tribal communities. He expressed confidence in his government's performance and future stability.

Accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies to intimidate him, Soren claimed they have also targeted his ministers. He accused central BJP leaders of neglecting state issues, focusing instead on creating anxiety among indigenous people ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024