Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has declared that tribals will govern the state, asserting their rightful ownership. Speaking in West Singhbhum, Soren criticized the BJP for attempting to create communal discord with their Hindu-Muslim narratives.

Soren, reaffirming his fight for tribal rights, mentioned the state's demographic significance and highlighted that, except for one, all previous chief ministers were from tribal communities. He expressed confidence in his government's performance and future stability.

Accusing the BJP of using investigative agencies to intimidate him, Soren claimed they have also targeted his ministers. He accused central BJP leaders of neglecting state issues, focusing instead on creating anxiety among indigenous people ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

