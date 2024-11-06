Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars Amid Prospect of Trump's Potential White House Return

Bitcoin hit a record high in Asian trade, spurred by investor anticipation of Donald Trump's potential White House return. As the election remained too close to call, financial markets moved, reflecting optimism for softer cryptocurrency regulation under Trump. Ether also saw gains but remained below past peaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:16 IST
Bitcoin Soars Amid Prospect of Trump's Potential White House Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Asian trade, Bitcoin surged to an unprecedented high as investors speculated on the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.

The cryptocurrency, the largest of its kind globally, rose by 7% to $75,060, surpassing previous highs set in March. Trump's possible victory is viewed as a catalyst for more lenient cryptocurrency regulation.

Matthew Dibb of Astronaut Capital noted market anticipation of a shift at the U.S. SEC to eliminate barriers to crypto innovation, although a Democrat win was seen as potentially restrictive in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024