MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) (HPC(R)) coalition secured a majority in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections with seven out of twelve seats. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won three seats, while the Congress and others struggled, marking a significant political shift.
The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) alliance scored a notable victory in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven of the twelve seats, according to results announced by the State Election Commission on Tuesday night.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) faced a setback, winning only three of the eight seats they contested. Meanwhile, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win any seats, and the Congress managed to clinch just one.
Incumbent chief executive member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of ZPM successfully retained his seat in Suangpuilawn. However, in a notable defeat, ZPM chairman HC Lalmalsawm lost to MNF candidate Benjamin Lalrawnliana in the Zohmun constituency. The elections saw participation from a total of 49 candidates, highlighting the competitive political landscape.
