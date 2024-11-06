Left Menu

MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections

The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) (HPC(R)) coalition secured a majority in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections with seven out of twelve seats. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won three seats, while the Congress and others struggled, marking a significant political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:20 IST
MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
election system Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) alliance scored a notable victory in the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, securing seven of the twelve seats, according to results announced by the State Election Commission on Tuesday night.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) faced a setback, winning only three of the eight seats they contested. Meanwhile, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win any seats, and the Congress managed to clinch just one.

Incumbent chief executive member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of ZPM successfully retained his seat in Suangpuilawn. However, in a notable defeat, ZPM chairman HC Lalmalsawm lost to MNF candidate Benjamin Lalrawnliana in the Zohmun constituency. The elections saw participation from a total of 49 candidates, highlighting the competitive political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024