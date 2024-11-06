Left Menu

Florida's Abortion Rights Proposal Falls Short in Historical Vote

Florida's proposal to amend its constitution to guarantee abortion rights failed to meet the 60% vote threshold, marking the first such defeat since the Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights. Despite 57% voter approval, the existing six-week ban remains, fueling continued debate and activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:30 IST
A proposal to amend Florida's state constitution to secure abortion rights failed to achieve the required 60% voter approval, Edison Research announced on Tuesday. This marks the first abortion rights measure to fall short since the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for the procedure in 2022. Despite 57% voter support, the measure's failure means Florida's six-week abortion ban, enacted in May, remains in effect.

In contrast, a similar proposal in Arizona is projected to pass, according to Edison, which would safeguard abortion rights up to fetal viability, generally around 23 to 24 weeks. Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups celebrated the Florida measure's failure, viewing it as a significant victory. Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, called it "a momentous victory for life."

Proponents of the measure, such as Anna Hochkammer of Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, emphasized that a majority still supported the proposal, underscoring ongoing struggles for women's rights in Florida. This election brought abortion to the forefront in 10 states, with similar ballot measures, amidst a national landscape shaped by the Supreme Court's pivotal decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

