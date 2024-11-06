Left Menu

BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts

As Maharashtra's election looms, BJP distances itself from NCP's Nawab Malik, opting to back Eknath Shinde's candidate Suresh Patil. With controversies brewing over derogatory remarks by MVA leaders, BJP's Keshav Upadhyay criticizes the opposition, emphasizing support for women's empowerment amidst heated political exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:18 IST
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decisively dissociated from Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Nawab Malik, choosing instead to rally behind Eknath Shinde's nominee Suresh Patil in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, according to BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay. Both BJP and their Mahayuti's alliance partner, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), have made it clear they oppose Malik's candidature, although Malik remains confident of his chances in the upcoming elections.

Keshav Upadhyay reiterated the BJP's position, stating, "We will not campaign for Nawab Malik, who remains out on bail and is yet to be proven innocent." He highlighted that BJP's Mumbai chief, Ashish Shelar, had already confirmed the party's stance against supporting Malik. Furthermore, Upadhyay objected to controversial comments made by MVA leaders, showcasing the growing tension ahead of the elections.

The political discourse took another turn with allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut following his derogatory remarks against female candidates. Reacting sharply, Shaina NC of Shiv Sena condemned the language used, urging Maharashtra's women to raise their voices against such backward views. An FIR has since been filed against Sunil Raut for his remarks. The state prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

