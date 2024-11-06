Abortion Rights: A Key Issue in U.S. State Ballots

Tuesday's election saw abortion rights at the forefront of ballots across 10 U.S. states, including significant battlegrounds in the presidential race and congressional control. The Democratic Party, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, advocated for ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights in state constitutions, opposing the Republican stance spearheaded by former President Donald Trump.

Florida's proposal to guarantee abortion rights failed, while Arizona's measure, allowing abortions up to fetal viability, succeeded. Missouri also passed a measure securing reproductive freedom, while results from Nevada, Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, New York, and Maryland remain pending.

Nebraska presented opposing measures, one to add abortion rights and another to maintain a 12-week ban. New York and Maryland aimed to enhance constitutional protections for reproductive healthcare. These developments underscore the national divide and ongoing legislative battles over abortion access following the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)