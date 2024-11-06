Exit Polls Reveal Shifting Voter Preferences in U.S. Presidential Election
In the U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump competed on key issues like the economy and abortion. Exit polls show Harris leading among women and Black voters, while Trump retains a stronghold among white voters. Findings reveal changes in voter demographics and issue priorities.
In the much-anticipated U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris squared off against Republican Donald Trump, as the candidates focused their campaigns on pivotal issues including the economy, abortion, and foreign policy.
Exit polls conducted by Edison Research have begun shedding light on voter preferences, with Harris capturing 54% of women voters, while Trump secures 44%. Remarkably, Trump holds a significant lead among white voters, with 55% support, though this marks a 3-point drop from 2020. Meanwhile, Harris leads significantly among Black and Hispanic voters, showcasing shifting demographic trends.
These findings underline the nuanced dynamics of voter alignment and issue importance in the election. As results continue to roll in, they're showing an electorate highly attentive to economic issues and societal stability, marking a potential shift in the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
