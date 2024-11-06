Left Menu

Exit Polls Reveal Shifting Voter Preferences in U.S. Presidential Election

In the U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump competed on key issues like the economy and abortion. Exit polls show Harris leading among women and Black voters, while Trump retains a stronghold among white voters. Findings reveal changes in voter demographics and issue priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:14 IST
Exit Polls Reveal Shifting Voter Preferences in U.S. Presidential Election
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump (File photo/ Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In the much-anticipated U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris squared off against Republican Donald Trump, as the candidates focused their campaigns on pivotal issues including the economy, abortion, and foreign policy.

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research have begun shedding light on voter preferences, with Harris capturing 54% of women voters, while Trump secures 44%. Remarkably, Trump holds a significant lead among white voters, with 55% support, though this marks a 3-point drop from 2020. Meanwhile, Harris leads significantly among Black and Hispanic voters, showcasing shifting demographic trends.

These findings underline the nuanced dynamics of voter alignment and issue importance in the election. As results continue to roll in, they're showing an electorate highly attentive to economic issues and societal stability, marking a potential shift in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024