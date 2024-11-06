Left Menu

European Leaders Summit: The Transatlantic Tension in Focus

European leaders gather in Hungary for a summit to shape a collective future amid economic and geopolitical challenges. The potential impact of the U.S. election, especially a Trump presidency, looms large, potentially affecting issues like the war in Ukraine and EU trade relations.

  Country:
  • Hungary

On Thursday, European leaders will convene in Budapest for a summit aimed at navigating a unified future amidst significant economic and geopolitical challenges.

Participants will keenly await developments from Washington, where the impending U.S. election could have profound implications for the continent, notably in its transatlantic relationship.

Trump's potential return to power creates concerns about its effect on issues like the Ukrainian conflict and EU trade, with Orbán's summit presidency adding to the friction.

