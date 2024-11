Stunning Comeback: Trump Triumphs in Presidential Race

Fox News has projected Donald Trump as the winner of the U.S. presidential election, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in a remarkable political revival. This reported victory comes as Trump maintains substantial leads in critical swing states, such as North Carolina and Georgia, according to Edison Research's data.

Trump's performance in key areas—ranging from rural to urban—demonstrated increased support compared to 2020, significantly shaping the Republican party's Senate majority. His outreach to traditionally Democratic Hispanic and low-income voters marked a pivotal shift in his campaign strategy.

As the economy became a central issue for voters, Trump's stance won him favor among those citing financial hardship under the current administration. Despite continuing concerns about American democracy and election integrity, Trump's potential return to the White House propels ongoing national debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)