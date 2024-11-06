Left Menu

Tight Contest Looms in Nagpur South-West: Fadnavis Faces Strong Challenge

The Nagpur South-West assembly seat, a BJP stronghold, sees Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis face a tough challenge from Congress candidate Prafulla Gudhade Patil. Despite Fadnavis's strong development track record, issues like inflation and past flooding are influential topics. Analysts believe Fadnavis still has an edge, but it's not a guaranteed win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Nagpur South-West, a historically secure BJP seat, finds itself at the center of a heated electoral battle in Maharashtra. The constituency, dominated by BJP stalwart and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is now witnessing a fierce challenge from Congress's Prafulla Gudhade Patil, say political pundits.

Flooding due to last year's rains and rampant inflation are hot-button issues among the constituency's 4 lakh-plus voters. While the BJP leverages welfare schemes to woo voters, Fadnavis is expected to rely heavily on his developmental achievements, including Nagpur's MIHAN and Metro projects, to secure a victory.

Despite the odds favoring Fadnavis, local discontent over issues like joblessness and infrastructure lapses create a close contest. Analysts suggest the deputy CM cannot afford complacency as his Congress rival's grassroots networking gains traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

