Tight Contest Looms in Nagpur South-West: Fadnavis Faces Strong Challenge

In an unexpected turn of events, Nagpur South-West, a historically secure BJP seat, finds itself at the center of a heated electoral battle in Maharashtra. The constituency, dominated by BJP stalwart and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is now witnessing a fierce challenge from Congress's Prafulla Gudhade Patil, say political pundits.

Flooding due to last year's rains and rampant inflation are hot-button issues among the constituency's 4 lakh-plus voters. While the BJP leverages welfare schemes to woo voters, Fadnavis is expected to rely heavily on his developmental achievements, including Nagpur's MIHAN and Metro projects, to secure a victory.

Despite the odds favoring Fadnavis, local discontent over issues like joblessness and infrastructure lapses create a close contest. Analysts suggest the deputy CM cannot afford complacency as his Congress rival's grassroots networking gains traction.

