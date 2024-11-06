Kashmir Assembly Calls for Restoration of Special Status Amidst Political Unity

In a significant political development, the Kashmir assembly has passed a resolution urging the central government to initiate a dialogue with regional elected representatives to restore the area's special status. This move, celebrated by various political factions, seeks to address the contentious changes made in 2019 that revoked Kashmir’s autonomy.

Leaders from different parties, including CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami and PDP's Waheed Para, expressed their approval. However, they noted the resolution's language could have been stronger and more explicit about restoring Article 370, which granted special privileges to the region before its abrogation.

The resolution highlights the ongoing dissent against the central government's 2019 decision, deemed undemocratic by local leaders. The push for statehood restoration and protection of rights remains a crucial demand from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting widespread sentiment at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)