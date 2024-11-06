A New Era of Diplomacy: Trump's Win Sparks Hope

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has indicated that Donald Trump's recent win in the U.S. presidential election could pave the way for enhanced diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States.

Following projections by Fox News, which declared Trump victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris, the sentiment among some Russian officials is positive, as they foresee potential in rebuilding ties that have been strained for years.

Trump's victory marks a remarkable political resurgence, returning to the White House after four years and carrying hopes of new dialogues and agreements on international cooperation and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)