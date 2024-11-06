Global Reactions to Trump's Historic Comeback

Reactions are pouring in from around the world as Fox News announces Donald Trump's stunning comeback, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. This victory marks a significant moment of political revival for Trump, returning to the White House four years after his initial departure.

Key figures from financial markets and world leaders are publicly acknowledging the election result. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump on his historic victory, expressing eagerness to work closely with the United States in defending shared values of democracy and freedom.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other international leaders have echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of robust alliances. Their messages collectively reinforce the shared goals of global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)