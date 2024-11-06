Romanian PM Congratulates Trump on 'Historic Victory'
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Donald Trump on his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, emphasizing Romania’s readiness to strengthen the Romanian-U.S. Strategic Partnership under Trump's leadership for collective peace and prosperity.
In a significant international endorsement, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, following the Republican's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election. Ciolacu's message highlighted the potential strengthening of bilateral relations.
Expressing optimism, Ciolacu stated that Romania stands prepared to work collaboratively with the United States under Trump's leadership. The focus, he said, would be on enhancing the Romanian-U.S. Strategic Partnership, vital for ensuring peace and prosperity for citizens of both nations.
Ciolacu addressed the congratulations on the social media platform X, calling Trump's win a 'historic victory' and expressing hope for future diplomatic and economic cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
