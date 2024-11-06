Transatlantic Ties: EU and US Partner Up

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended her congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday after he announced his victory in the U.S. presidential election. She emphasized the deep-rooted partnership between the European Union and the United States, stating that their bond is more than just an alliance.

In a post shared on X, von der Leyen expressed her warm regards to Trump, underscoring that the EU and the US share a significant partnership encompassing 800 million citizens. She highlighted the importance of collaborating on a robust transatlantic agenda.

The European leader's message focused on the potential of their cooperation to consistently deliver for their citizens, reinforcing the strong ties that unite them.

