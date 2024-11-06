Left Menu

AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections: Strategic Moves Unveiled

The Aam Aadmi Party is intensifying its efforts for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by organizing a conference for district and booth-level office bearers starting November 11. Arvind Kejriwal's padyatras will continue, and one lakh members will take oaths to lead the campaign from November 20.

  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ramping up its preparation for the critical Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February next year. The party announced a significant conference for its district and booth-level office bearers, set to commence on November 11.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai revealed that the 'Zila Padadhikari Sammelan' aims to strengthen election strategies and boost morale among its ranks. He also noted that AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will continue with his padyatras alongside these crucial district-level meetings.

In a massive organizational move, approximately one lakh district and booth-level office bearers will take oaths during these conferences. From November 20, these members will spearhead AAP's election campaign across Delhi's varied constituencies, according to the party's Delhi convenor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

