Trump's Triumph: A Golden Age for America

Donald Trump announced plans for a 'golden age' for the United States as he edged closer to a historic presidential victory on Wednesday. Garnering 267 electoral votes, Trump led against Democrat Kamala Harris, who captured 224 votes, just shy of the 270 needed for a win.

The turning point came when Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes were declared in Trump's favor, sealing his victory. This announcement, first made by Fox News, was echoed by other major media outlets. Celebrating the win at Florida's Palm Beach Convention Centre, Trump, alongside his family and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, addressed supporters.

Praising the unprecedented political movement backing him, Trump assured a new era marked by economic and social growth. Despite the outcome, Kamala Harris has not conceded, maintaining presence through campaign representatives. Trump's commitments include curbing illegal immigration and asserting Republican control over the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)