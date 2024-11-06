Left Menu

Trump's Surprising Comeback: Analyzing the Factors Behind His Electoral Surge

Donald Trump is edging towards a triumphant return to the U.S. presidency, beating Kamala Harris. Key factors for his success include economic issues and illegal immigration, with exit polls showing gains among male voters of color and suburban women. His message resonated amid widespread voter dissatisfaction.

Updated: 06-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:40 IST
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a stunning electoral turnaround, Republican Donald Trump is poised for a significant victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential race. Overcoming his 2020 defeat against Joe Biden, Trump capitalized on American frustration over economic issues and immigration to win crucial votes.

The exit polls reveal a nation disillusioned with its current trajectory, with 75% of voters expressing dissatisfaction. Trump's campaign tapped into this sentiment, especially appealing to voters focused on economic concerns, netting a substantial 79% of these votes.

Notably, Trump's efforts to court male voters of color and suburban women paid off, enhancing his appeal compared to four years ago. In regions like North Carolina and Pennsylvania, his performance among these demographics signified a shift that propelled him closer to reclaiming the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

