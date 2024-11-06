Left Menu

Japanese PM Eager to Strengthen Ties with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his readiness to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance following Donald Trump's presidential victory. He plans to offer his congratulations and seeks to engage with Trump promptly to elevate bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:43 IST
Japanese PM Eager to Strengthen Ties with Trump
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Wednesday his intention to extend "heartfelt congratulations" to Donald Trump following Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.

"My goal is to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance by working closely with President-elect Trump," Ishiba stated at a media briefing at the Prime Minister's Office.

He emphasized his eagerness to establish contact with Trump at the earliest opportunity to advance bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024