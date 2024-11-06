Japanese PM Eager to Strengthen Ties with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Wednesday his intention to extend "heartfelt congratulations" to Donald Trump following Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.

"My goal is to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance by working closely with President-elect Trump," Ishiba stated at a media briefing at the Prime Minister's Office.

He emphasized his eagerness to establish contact with Trump at the earliest opportunity to advance bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)