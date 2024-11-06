Global Leaders Hail Trump's Political Comeback
World leaders extended their congratulations to Donald Trump upon his recent presidential election victory, marking a significant political comeback. Prominent figures from various countries appreciated Trump's potential influence on global partnerships and peace efforts, emphasizing strengthened bilateral relations and strategic alliances.
From Ukraine's President Zelenskiy to Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump received praise for his diplomatic stance and historical achievement. Leaders expressed optimism for enhanced bilateral ties, with emphasis on fostering international stability and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
