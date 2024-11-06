Left Menu

Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo: A Threatening Alliance?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo campaign at a BJP rally, suggesting it's an attempt to destabilize the nation. He accused associated organizations of promoting anarchy and questioned the campaign's intentions, urging voters to back BJP for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sangli | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally, claiming Gandhi's Bharat Jodo campaign poses a threat to national stability.

Speaking at the campaign for BJP's candidate Gopichand Padalkar in the Jat assembly constituency, Fadnavis accused the campaign of being a 'Bharat Todo' initiative. He alleged it was backed by anarchist and ultra-left groups.

Fadnavis expressed concern over the red-covered Constitution book shown by Gandhi, questioning its significance, and urged citizens to support BJP for ensuring development over anarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

