Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo: A Threatening Alliance?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally, claiming Gandhi's Bharat Jodo campaign poses a threat to national stability.

Speaking at the campaign for BJP's candidate Gopichand Padalkar in the Jat assembly constituency, Fadnavis accused the campaign of being a 'Bharat Todo' initiative. He alleged it was backed by anarchist and ultra-left groups.

Fadnavis expressed concern over the red-covered Constitution book shown by Gandhi, questioning its significance, and urged citizens to support BJP for ensuring development over anarchy.

