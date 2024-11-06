Left Menu

Economic Ripples of Trump's Triumphant Return

U.S. Treasury yields spiked as Donald Trump returned to power, suggesting shifts in economic policies. With the Republicans dominating key states and the Treasury note seeing significant yield increases, economic strategies like tax cuts and tariffs could reshape fiscal forecasts, affecting both domestic and global economies.

Updated: 06-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:09 IST
U.S. Treasury bonds saw a significant drop in value on Wednesday as yields surged, influenced by Donald Trump's re-election victory. The win has fueled speculation about policy changes that might impact budget deficits and inflation, prompting a sharp economic shift.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield increased by up to 18 basis points to 4.471%, its greatest rise since July. This is in response to Republicans seizing control of the Senate and engaging in a tight race for the House of Representatives, showcasing a substantial political shift.

Economists argue Trump's proposed tax cuts and tariffs could boost the economy while widening deficits, suggesting a complex fiscal future. With heightened Treasury yields and Republican wins, concerns over government borrowing and inflation are rising, setting a precarious stage for future economic policies.

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

