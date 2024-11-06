Tim Sheehy: From Navy SEAL to U.S. Senator in Montana

Republican Tim Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and businessman, has been elected to the U.S. Senate in Montana, according to projections by Edison Research on Wednesday. Sheehy managed to unseat Jon Tester, an 18-year incumbent and the last Democrat holding a statewide office in Montana. The Republican Party had earmarked this Senate seat as a key target to undermine the Democrats' fragile majority.

Originally from Minnesota, Sheehy relocated to Montana a decade ago, where he founded a company specializing in aerial firefighting services. Tester accused Sheehy of being an out-of-state outsider who exacerbated Montana's soaring housing costs. However, Sheehy refuted these claims during the campaign.

Sheehy's campaign focused heavily on national issues. He linked Tester to Democratic policies, particularly criticizing the surge in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Among his promises were the rollback of environmental regulations, arguing they hinder America's energy independence, and the completion of Trump's border wall to curb illegal immigration.

