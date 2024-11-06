Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomacy in Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-level meetings with key Australian leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as part of efforts to enhance the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

During his visit, Jaishankar took the opportunity to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and discuss various sectors such as education, technology, and agriculture. His agenda also included discussions on Indo-Pacific and global issues, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people ties.

Beyond Australia, the minister is scheduled to visit Singapore to participate in the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, underlining India's commitment to foster relations with Southeast Asian nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)