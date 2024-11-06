Left Menu

Scindia Predicts BJP Triumph in Maharashtra

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia predicts a major victory for the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections due to the Congress Party's disconnection with public sentiment and vision. Scindia expresses strong confidence in BJP's ability to win the hearts of Maharashtra's voters, citing his personal ties to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:01 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a significant victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He attributes the decline of the Congress Party to its disconnect with the public, leadership, and vision for India.

Scindia, who is actively campaigning in Maharashtra, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with PTI. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to winning the confidence of the Electorate under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing deep emotional ties to Maharashtra, Scindia highlighted his family's historical connection to the state. He conveyed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects, drawing parallels between his personal background and the party's mission to triumph once again in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

