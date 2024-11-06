Haryana's Stubble Struggle: A Call for Change Amid Rising Legal Actions

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged the state's farmers to abandon the practice of stubble burning, citing its harmful effects on both health and the environment. He highlighted the government's provision of subsidized machinery as an alternative, suggesting that selling stubble could be profitable for farmers.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana reported on Tuesday that 273 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed concerning stubble burning in the state. Satellite data revealed 857 fire incidents, with 458 linked to agriculture, while Rana noted a decline in stubble burning cases thanks to government interventions.

The Supreme Court recently criticised Haryana and Punjab for inadequate enforcement of stubble burning laws. Justices expressed disappointment over the lack of prosecutions and emphasized citizens' right to a pollution-free environment, urging stronger actions against the practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)