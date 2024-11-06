Tensions Rise: Russia and Moldova Clash Over Election Observers
The Russian Foreign Ministry called in Moldova's ambassador to protest the alleged hostile treatment of Russian election observers. Russia criticized Moldova's recent presidential election, claiming it was unfair and stating that it does not recognize Maia Sandu as the legitimate president.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest by summoning Moldova's ambassador, expressing discontent with what it described as unfavorable conditions faced by Russian election observers during Moldova's recent presidential elections.
The ministry's actions followed Russia's sharp criticism of the election process, which concluded last weekend, labeling it as biased.
Russia further declared that it does not acknowledge Maia Sandu, who was declared the winner, as Moldova's legitimate president.
(With inputs from agencies.)
