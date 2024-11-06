Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Russia and Moldova Clash Over Election Observers

The Russian Foreign Ministry called in Moldova's ambassador to protest the alleged hostile treatment of Russian election observers. Russia criticized Moldova's recent presidential election, claiming it was unfair and stating that it does not recognize Maia Sandu as the legitimate president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:02 IST
Tensions Rise: Russia and Moldova Clash Over Election Observers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest by summoning Moldova's ambassador, expressing discontent with what it described as unfavorable conditions faced by Russian election observers during Moldova's recent presidential elections.

The ministry's actions followed Russia's sharp criticism of the election process, which concluded last weekend, labeling it as biased.

Russia further declared that it does not acknowledge Maia Sandu, who was declared the winner, as Moldova's legitimate president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024