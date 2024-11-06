Tensions Rise: Russia and Moldova Clash Over Election Observers

The Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest by summoning Moldova's ambassador, expressing discontent with what it described as unfavorable conditions faced by Russian election observers during Moldova's recent presidential elections.

The ministry's actions followed Russia's sharp criticism of the election process, which concluded last weekend, labeling it as biased.

Russia further declared that it does not acknowledge Maia Sandu, who was declared the winner, as Moldova's legitimate president.

(With inputs from agencies.)