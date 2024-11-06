Alleged Job Scam Rocks Assam's Political Landscape

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated an investigation into an alleged job scam during the previous Congress government, involving MP Rakibul Hussain. Hussain allegedly admitted to providing jobs, prompting police scrutiny. The issue has emerged ahead of by-polls, with Congress fielding Hussain's son in Samaguri.

Updated: 06-11-2024 19:49 IST
In a significant development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into an alleged job scam during the previous Congress government. The probe will focus on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, who has reportedly admitted to providing jobs under questionable circumstances.

The allegations against Hussain, a former state minister for home, have surfaced as a point of contention ahead of the imminent by-polls. An alleged backdoor appointment controversy during his tenure under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's administration has now resurfaced, demanding police scrutiny.

This unfolding political drama coincides with the Congress naming Hussain's son, Tanzil, as their candidate for the Samaguri seat, challenging BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma. The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

