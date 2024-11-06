Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Devender Singh Rana

In a sobering moment for Jammu and Kashmir politics, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari independently visited the residence of BJP's Devender Singh Rana, who recently passed away.

Governor Sinha arrived at the Gandhi Nagar home of Rana, the former MLA from Nagrota, to pay his respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. According to officials, his visit preceded that of Bukhari's.

Altaf Bukhari, acknowledging the significant loss to society, noted the accessibility and welfare contributions of Rana. Bukhari later held a strategic meeting to rejuvenate his party after a disappointing election run, advocating for constitutional safeguards for regional land and jobs.

