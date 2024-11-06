Left Menu

Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Devender Singh Rana

Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari, visited the home of deceased BJP leader Devender Singh Rana. Bukhari expressed hopes of strengthening his party in the region while focusing on public issues and constitutional protections for land and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sobering moment for Jammu and Kashmir politics, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari independently visited the residence of BJP's Devender Singh Rana, who recently passed away.

Governor Sinha arrived at the Gandhi Nagar home of Rana, the former MLA from Nagrota, to pay his respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. According to officials, his visit preceded that of Bukhari's.

Altaf Bukhari, acknowledging the significant loss to society, noted the accessibility and welfare contributions of Rana. Bukhari later held a strategic meeting to rejuvenate his party after a disappointing election run, advocating for constitutional safeguards for regional land and jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

