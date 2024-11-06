Left Menu

Markets Surge as Trump Wins 2024 Election

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit record highs following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The stock market responded positively with the Dow and S&P up over 1.4%, while the Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.81% at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST
Donald Trump

The financial markets responded swiftly to the political arena's latest shockwave as Republican Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency in a stunning 2024 election victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged at the opening bell, climbing 628.5 points, or 1.49%, reaching 42,850.4.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced by 82.1 points, a 1.42% increase, hitting 5,864.89, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 333.6 points, or 1.81%, reaching 18,772.761.

(With inputs from agencies.)

