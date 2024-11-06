TMC's Future: Abhishek Banerjee as West Bengal's Next Leader?
TMC's Kunal Ghosh suggests Abhishek Banerjee's potential as West Bengal's next chief minister, sparking political debate. Opposition parties criticize the move as 'dynastic politics.' Ghosh praised Abhishek's leadership and vision, defending him against claims of familial favoritism within the party.
- Country:
- India
Kunal Ghosh, a leader within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stirred political waters on Wednesday by suggesting that Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, could succeed Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's chief minister.
Ghosh voiced this opinion on the eve of Abhishek's birthday, recognizing his notable contributions to the party and expressing hopes for his health, particularly eye issues. He praised Abhishek's leadership capabilities, describing him as an emerging star blending passion with technological savvy.
Opposition parties quickly criticized Ghosh's statement, accusing TMC of nepotism and dynastic politics. They argue that the public seeks genuine representation rather than familial succession. Meanwhile, TMC members defend Abhishek's leadership, citing his efforts to engage youth and adapt modern strategies in the party's mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
