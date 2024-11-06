Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Resolution Sparks Hope for Special Status Restoration

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir applaud a resolution advocating dialogue with the Centre for reviving the region's special status. Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra and others emphasize the need for restoring statehood and constitutional rights, while some criticize the BJP's opposition and ambiguities in the resolution's wording.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday urging the central government to initiate dialogue for the restoration of the region's special status. This move has been met with widespread approval from various political entities within the region.

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra described the resolution as a reflection of the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's people, emphasizing the need for restoring their constitutional rights and statehood. He criticized the BJP for placing party interests over the rights of the Union Territory's residents.

Meanwhile, other political figures, including the Communist Party's M Y Tarigami and PDP's Waheed Para, have expressed support but noted the resolution's lack of stronger language against the August 5, 2019 decision. Calls are mounting for New Delhi to engage in meaningful dialogue, addressing the profound mistrust in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

