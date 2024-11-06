Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A New Era of Mass Deportations?
After defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, Donald Trump plans to mobilize US agencies for record deportations, leveraging military and diplomatic resources. His reelection focuses on mass immigration enforcement despite past challenges. Immigrant advocates warn of costly, divisive impacts, while legal battles loom. Trump's immigration agenda faces resistance internally and internationally.
Donald Trump is gearing up to mobilize U.S. government agencies for an unprecedented wave of immigrant deportations as he reclaims the White House, according to former officials. This campaign builds on his first-term immigration policies, focusing on cooperation with Republican-led states and punitive measures against resistant jurisdictions.
Anticipating his return to power, Trump's supporters believe he'll involve military and diplomatic channels to actualize his mass deportation promise, potentially impacting 1 million immigrants annually. However, this plan raises concerns among immigrant advocacy groups about its financial toll and divisive consequences.
With preparations underway, resistance is expected from government employees and international partners. Legal challenges are anticipated, especially if Trump invokes the Alien Enemies Act, last used during World War II, to expedite deportations without judicial review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
