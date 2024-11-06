Escalation of Israeli Strikes Intensifies Crisis in Lebanon
Israeli strikes around Baalbek, Lebanon, killed at least 30 and wounded 35, with Hezbollah strongholds also targeted. Fighting has escalated between Israel and Hezbollah, with diplomatic efforts to end the conflict faltering. Israel's new defence minister vows to defeat Hezbollah as chaos intensifies.
In a troubling escalation, Israeli strikes around the eastern city of Baalbek in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, according to the regional governor. The violence, part of a series of exchanges with Hezbollah, has intensified, notably impacting Beirut's southern suburbs.
Since late September, clashes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have intensified significantly, resulting in increased bombings and ground incursions in southern and eastern Lebanon. The Lebanese governorate of Baalbek-Hermel has been particularly affected, with governor Bachir Khodr reporting multiple strikes causing significant casualties.
Diplomatic efforts to broker peace have stalled, especially after U.S. mediation attempts failed ahead of the American elections. Meanwhile, with a new Israeli defence minister taking office, the Israeli government has strengthened its resolve against Hezbollah, aiming to regain stability in northern Israel.
