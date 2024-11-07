Left Menu

Rekindling US-Japan Ties: Ishiba's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is attempting to schedule a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a U.S. stopover after the G20 summit in Brazil. The goal is to revive the strong relationship between the two nations, previously nurtured by former PM Shinzo Abe and Trump, amidst concerns of potential trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-11-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 07:25 IST
Rekindling US-Japan Ties: Ishiba's Diplomatic Maneuvers
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is making diplomatic efforts to secure a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a stopover in the United States later this month, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The proposed meeting is tentatively planned around the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. Ishiba's strategic move comes as Tokyo aims to rekindle the robust bilateral ties previously established by former Premier Shinzo Abe with Trump after the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Amidst concerns of potential protectionist trade measures from Trump, Japanese officials are eager to reconnect and discuss the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance. Ishiba recently expressed optimism about future talks following a brief phone conversation with Trump, highlighting a friendly exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024