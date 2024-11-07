Tensions Rise in J-K Assembly Over Article 370 Resolution
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on restoring Article 370, but BJP leaders strongly opposed it, citing national interest. The National Conference brought the resolution, sparking heated debates and accusations of disrupting peace. The BJP firmly rejected any return of Article 370, highlighting ongoing conflicts within the Assembly.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution advocating for the restoration of Article 370. The move was met with staunch opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose president, Sat Sharma, asserted that the resolution would not prevail under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The resolution, introduced by the National Conference, prompted sharp exchanges among assembly members. BJP leader Ravinder Raina declared that Article 370 is 'history' and any attempt to reinstate it will be thwarted. The ensuing debate saw accusations of misconduct, with Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra criticizing BJP MLAs for disrespectful behavior in the chamber.
The session, culminating on November 8, has underscored deep divisions on Jammu and Kashmir's status. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary defended the proposal as essential for securing J-K's future. The National Conference, emphasizing autonomy, has made the restoration of Article 370 a cornerstone of its electoral manifesto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article370
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- BJP
- NationalConference
- Resolution
- Modi
- AmitShah
- TariqHameedKarra
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.