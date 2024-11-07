Tensions Rise in J-K Assembly Over Article 370 Resolution

In a heated session on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution advocating for the restoration of Article 370. The move was met with staunch opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose president, Sat Sharma, asserted that the resolution would not prevail under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The resolution, introduced by the National Conference, prompted sharp exchanges among assembly members. BJP leader Ravinder Raina declared that Article 370 is 'history' and any attempt to reinstate it will be thwarted. The ensuing debate saw accusations of misconduct, with Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra criticizing BJP MLAs for disrespectful behavior in the chamber.

The session, culminating on November 8, has underscored deep divisions on Jammu and Kashmir's status. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary defended the proposal as essential for securing J-K's future. The National Conference, emphasizing autonomy, has made the restoration of Article 370 a cornerstone of its electoral manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)