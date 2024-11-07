Left Menu

Global Turmoil: The Trump Return's Ripple Effects

Donald Trump's anticipated return to the White House in 2025 is sparking international concern. Allies worry while adversaries cheer. Plans may include easing tensions in Ukraine through deals favoring Russia's interests, solidifying US support for Israel, confronting Iran, and adopting tough stances on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:03 IST
Global Turmoil: The Trump Return's Ripple Effects
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 is causing global unease. Allies are bracing while adversaries appear optimistic, expecting Trump to potentially force a ceasefire in Ukraine along current battle lines, favoring Russia's 2014 and 2022 territorial gains.

Trump's stance on the Middle East, supporting Israel and Saudi policies, particularly against Iran, may continue. In Asia, Trump's approach towards China may harden, with debated US commitments to Taiwan and other Pacific allies.

International relations face potential upheaval with Trump's return, risking strained alliances and increased global tensions while allies and opponents reassess their strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024