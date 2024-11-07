Global Turmoil: The Trump Return's Ripple Effects

Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 is causing global unease. Allies are bracing while adversaries appear optimistic, expecting Trump to potentially force a ceasefire in Ukraine along current battle lines, favoring Russia's 2014 and 2022 territorial gains.

Trump's stance on the Middle East, supporting Israel and Saudi policies, particularly against Iran, may continue. In Asia, Trump's approach towards China may harden, with debated US commitments to Taiwan and other Pacific allies.

International relations face potential upheaval with Trump's return, risking strained alliances and increased global tensions while allies and opponents reassess their strategies.

