Honoring Heroes: OROP Implementation Marks Key Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the significance of the 'One Rank One Pension' implementation for veterans, asserting it as a reaffirmation of the nation's gratitude. Initiated on November 7, 2015, OROP has benefited numerous pensioners, demonstrating the government's commitment to the welfare of the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of implementing 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) for veterans, calling it a substantial move towards acknowledging the nation's gratitude to its military heroes.

In messages on X, Modi highlighted that the scheme, promised by the BJP ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was realized on this very day.

The government issued an order on November 7, 2015, for OROP's implementation, with its benefits retroactively effective from July 1, 2014, aiding countless veterans and their families over the decade.

''This measure represents the government's dedication to enhancing the well-being of our armed forces,'' Modi stated, adding that the OROP execution is a homage to the bravery and sacrifices of ex-service personnel dedicated to national security.

He assured that his administration will continuously strive to fortify the armed forces and improve the welfare of those serving the nation, reiterating the decision's significance in addressing a longstanding demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

