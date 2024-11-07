Tense Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly saw fierce disruptions as opposition objections erupted over Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displaying a banner on Article 370. The heated exchange led to physical scuffles in the assembly. PDP urged restoration of Article 370, reflecting ongoing tensions over Kashmir’s special status.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed intense disruptions on Thursday, driven by opposition's strong objections to Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who displayed a banner related to Article 370. The assembly session quickly descended into chaos as opposition figures, led by Sunil Sharma and other BJP members, stormed into the well of the house.
The opposition's display of dissent resulted in scuffles with Sheikh Khurshid and treasury bench members. This prompted the assembly speaker to call in marshals to restore order and caution opposition leaders on decorum. The disruptions come amidst the People's Democratic Party's renewed push for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A.
The proposed resolution, condemned by the opposition, denounces the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The stormy first session of the assembly underscores the deep-seated political divisions over Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy, amid ongoing attempts by parties like the PDP to reverse major constitutional changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.
Former BJP Leader CP Yogeshwar Joins Congress Amid Political Shifts