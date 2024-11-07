Left Menu

Tense Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly saw fierce disruptions as opposition objections erupted over Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displaying a banner on Article 370. The heated exchange led to physical scuffles in the assembly. PDP urged restoration of Article 370, reflecting ongoing tensions over Kashmir’s special status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:07 IST
Ruckus in the J-K Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed intense disruptions on Thursday, driven by opposition's strong objections to Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, who displayed a banner related to Article 370. The assembly session quickly descended into chaos as opposition figures, led by Sunil Sharma and other BJP members, stormed into the well of the house.

The opposition's display of dissent resulted in scuffles with Sheikh Khurshid and treasury bench members. This prompted the assembly speaker to call in marshals to restore order and caution opposition leaders on decorum. The disruptions come amidst the People's Democratic Party's renewed push for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

The proposed resolution, condemned by the opposition, denounces the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The stormy first session of the assembly underscores the deep-seated political divisions over Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy, amid ongoing attempts by parties like the PDP to reverse major constitutional changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

