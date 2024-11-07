Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Erupts in Chaos Over Article 370 Resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was plunged into chaos as Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh unfurled a banner calling for the reinstatement of Article 370 and 35A. The move came after Sheikh claimed all other avenues of voicing his concerns had been exhausted. He described his act as 'completely legal' amidst claims of BJP attempting to 'hijack' the Speaker's chair.

Despite condemnation from BJP MLAs, Sheikh insisted on continuing his protest against the revocation of the articles. 'What other option did we have?' he questioned, while asserting his commitment to raising his voice against such legislative changes.

The assembly's session saw further action as the People's Democratic Party introduced a resolution demanding the articles' restoration. The resolution called for the reversal of changes made by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and urged the Indian government to respect the region's constitutional sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)