Chancellor Scholz's Bold Move Shakes German Politics

In a significant political development, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed full support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's controversial decision to dismiss the finance minister, Christian Lindner, a move that has unsettled the coalition government.

Lindner, a key figure of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats, was deemed incapable of successfully developing a national budget, ultimately losing the confidence of his cabinet colleagues. Habeck highlighted these points during a Thursday radio interview.

"The chancellor's decision was logical, consistent, and necessary," Habeck asserted on Deutschlandfunk radio, affirming that despite the political shakeup, Germany remains functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)