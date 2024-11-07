Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz's Bold Move Shakes German Politics

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck supported Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to fire the finance minister, which disrupted the coalition government. Christian Lindner, from the Free Democrats, struggled with budget formation, losing cabinet respect. Habeck described the chancellor's decision as logical and necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:05 IST
Chancellor Scholz's Bold Move Shakes German Politics
Robert Habeck
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant political development, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed full support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's controversial decision to dismiss the finance minister, Christian Lindner, a move that has unsettled the coalition government.

Lindner, a key figure of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats, was deemed incapable of successfully developing a national budget, ultimately losing the confidence of his cabinet colleagues. Habeck highlighted these points during a Thursday radio interview.

"The chancellor's decision was logical, consistent, and necessary," Habeck asserted on Deutschlandfunk radio, affirming that despite the political shakeup, Germany remains functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024