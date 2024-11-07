Chancellor Scholz's Bold Move Shakes German Politics
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck supported Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to fire the finance minister, which disrupted the coalition government. Christian Lindner, from the Free Democrats, struggled with budget formation, losing cabinet respect. Habeck described the chancellor's decision as logical and necessary.
In a significant political development, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed full support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's controversial decision to dismiss the finance minister, Christian Lindner, a move that has unsettled the coalition government.
Lindner, a key figure of the fiscally conservative Free Democrats, was deemed incapable of successfully developing a national budget, ultimately losing the confidence of his cabinet colleagues. Habeck highlighted these points during a Thursday radio interview.
"The chancellor's decision was logical, consistent, and necessary," Habeck asserted on Deutschlandfunk radio, affirming that despite the political shakeup, Germany remains functional.
