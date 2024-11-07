Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Rock Beirut and Ground Operations Expand in Gaza

Early Thursday, large airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, narrowly missing Lebanon's only international airport. Meanwhile, Israel expanded its ground operation in northern Gaza, targeting Beit Lahiya. Hezbollah's leader signaled openness to cease-fire talks, if aggression ceases. The conflict, sparked by an attack from Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:29 IST
Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Rock Beirut and Ground Operations Expand in Gaza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In the early hours of Thursday, Beirut's southern suburbs experienced a series of intense airstrikes, with one notably occurring near the country’s sole international airport. The Israeli military had issued a prior evacuation order for the area, citing the presence of Hezbollah facilities, though specifics were left undisclosed.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in northern Gaza, extending its month-long campaign to include the town of Beit Lahiya. This locale has endured heavy bombardment since the onset of hostilities, with Israel claiming the regrouping of Hamas militants as the rationale for its expanded actions.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, in a televised address, expressed willingness to engage in cease-fire discussions, contingent upon cessation of enemy offensives. His remarks coincide with the 40-day mark of mourning for former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated in Beirut. The conflict, initiated by a Palestinian militant assault into Israel on October 7, 2023, has claimed thousands of lives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024