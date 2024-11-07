Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes Rock Beirut and Ground Operations Expand in Gaza

In the early hours of Thursday, Beirut's southern suburbs experienced a series of intense airstrikes, with one notably occurring near the country’s sole international airport. The Israeli military had issued a prior evacuation order for the area, citing the presence of Hezbollah facilities, though specifics were left undisclosed.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in northern Gaza, extending its month-long campaign to include the town of Beit Lahiya. This locale has endured heavy bombardment since the onset of hostilities, with Israel claiming the regrouping of Hamas militants as the rationale for its expanded actions.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, in a televised address, expressed willingness to engage in cease-fire discussions, contingent upon cessation of enemy offensives. His remarks coincide with the 40-day mark of mourning for former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated in Beirut. The conflict, initiated by a Palestinian militant assault into Israel on October 7, 2023, has claimed thousands of lives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)