Jharkhand's Political Battle: Manoj Pandey Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Manoj Pandey launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of lacking the courage to address pressing issues in both the state and the nation. According to Pandey, the BJP focuses on divisive topics rather than providing solutions for significant problems.

Pandey further alleged that the BJP engages in dishonest political tactics, citing previous governments' decisions to shut down numerous schools, revoke millions of ration cards, and their failure to rein in inflation. He compared the BJP's claims of strength to the so-called '56-inch' chest yet accused them of using duplicitous methods in political conflicts.

Amidst these accusations, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenged the BJP to face him directly in the upcoming state elections, criticizing their indirect approaches akin to bygone British colonial strategies. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections are slated for November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

