JPC's Steps Amid Karnataka Waqf Controversy: Pal's Determined Pursuit

Amid an ongoing controversy surrounding Waqf lands, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal has taken decisive action by meeting various farmers' organizations in Hubballi, Karnataka. On Thursday, he announced his commitment to presenting a fact-finding report during the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament. Pal stated, 'We will submit the report in the upcoming (winter) session of Parliament,' while conversing with ANI. His visit was prompted by an invitation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya.

Highlighting the farmers' long-standing connection to their lands, Pal remarked, 'I came here along with my team on the invitation of Tejasvi Surya. Here, farmers who have had their lands with them for decades are aggrieved. The farmers have been working and cultivating their land since the 1920s. My team was in Bengaluru last month, and again tomorrow I am going to Guwahati.' In his role as Chairman of the Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee, Pal emphasized his approach of engaging with farmers across states to ensure their voices are heard.

Despite this, Pal's actions did not go without criticism. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed accused him of acting unilaterally, arguing that the entire JPC team should have accompanied him on the visits. Jawed expressed his concerns, stating, 'This is unfortunate. It is not appropriate to take this unilateral and political decision, especially when the Karnataka Government has made it clear that the land will remain with them.'

