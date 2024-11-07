Left Menu

Criminal Cases and Crorepatis: The Hidden Faces of West Bengal Bypolls

Analysis of the West Bengal bypoll candidates shows seven have serious criminal cases, while seven are crorepatis. The bypolls in six constituencies are scheduled for November 13. The BJP has the most candidates with criminal allegations, while Congress boasts the highest number of wealthy candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:31 IST
An analysis by West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that out of 41 candidates contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypolls, seven face serious criminal cases while another seven are crorepatis. The bypolls are slated for November 13 in six constituencies.

The BJP leads with four candidates facing criminal charges, followed by the Trinamool Congress with two, and Congress with one candidate. Serious cases include offences such as murder, kidnapping, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On the wealth front, Congress has the most crorepati candidates at three, followed by the BJP with two. The wealthiest candidate is Sanat Dey from TMC, with assets nearly Rs 5 crore.

