Criminal Cases and Crorepatis: The Hidden Faces of West Bengal Bypolls

An analysis by West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that out of 41 candidates contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypolls, seven face serious criminal cases while another seven are crorepatis. The bypolls are slated for November 13 in six constituencies.

The BJP leads with four candidates facing criminal charges, followed by the Trinamool Congress with two, and Congress with one candidate. Serious cases include offences such as murder, kidnapping, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On the wealth front, Congress has the most crorepati candidates at three, followed by the BJP with two. The wealthiest candidate is Sanat Dey from TMC, with assets nearly Rs 5 crore.

