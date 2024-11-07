Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress over Article 370 Resolution in Tumultuous Kashmir Assembly

BJP leaders denounced Congress and alliance parties for proposing a resolution to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Smriti Irani critiqued the resolution as unconstitutional, raising concerns about its impact on terrorism and disadvantaged communities. The PDP countered with a call for restoring special status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:02 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former union minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress and its affiliated alliance parties following a chaotic session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The BJP's criticism comes in response to a resolution aimed at restoring Article 370, a move the party deems unconstitutional.

Speaking from Delhi, BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani condemned the resolution as an affront to the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court's directives. Irani questioned whether the Congress-led INDI alliance supports terrorism in the region and opposes the rights of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) introduced a fresh resolution condemning the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, suggesting these actions violated foundational guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions escalated as opposition MLAs and BJP leaders clashed in the assembly, leading to the marshals removing certain disruptive members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

