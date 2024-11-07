BJP Slams Congress over Article 370 Resolution in Tumultuous Kashmir Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress and its affiliated alliance parties following a chaotic session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The BJP's criticism comes in response to a resolution aimed at restoring Article 370, a move the party deems unconstitutional.

Speaking from Delhi, BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani condemned the resolution as an affront to the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court's directives. Irani questioned whether the Congress-led INDI alliance supports terrorism in the region and opposes the rights of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) introduced a fresh resolution condemning the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, suggesting these actions violated foundational guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions escalated as opposition MLAs and BJP leaders clashed in the assembly, leading to the marshals removing certain disruptive members.

(With inputs from agencies.)