Left Menu

BJP Criticizes J&K Assembly Resolution Amidst Legislative Uproar

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir criticized the National Conference for approving a resolution challenging Parliament's decision, arguing it 'compromises assembly integrity.' They labeled the resolution a 'fraud' and a 'joke.' The issue led to heated debates in the assembly, with accusations of political manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:15 IST
BJP Criticizes J&K Assembly Resolution Amidst Legislative Uproar
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a stand against the Jammu and Kashmir assembly's recent resolution, arguing that it undermines the integrity of the legislative process. The resolution, passed by the National Conference, questions the decision made by India's Parliament, creating tension in the political landscape.

BJP MLA R S Pathania critiqued the assembly's act as a 'fraud' and 'drama,' dismissing the resolution as insignificant. He emphasized the Supreme Court's stance that Article 370 is no longer relevant, stating that questioning Parliament or the Court is untenable. He further accused the National Conference of compromising democratic principles.

Tensions escalated as BJP and opposition members clashed in the assembly. Accusations flew as an MLA attempted to sway proceedings with a provocative banner. Opposition leaders blamed the Speaker for allowing such disruptions, while the BJP challenged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to justify the special status demand, highlighting historical grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024