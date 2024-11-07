BJP Criticizes J&K Assembly Resolution Amidst Legislative Uproar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a stand against the Jammu and Kashmir assembly's recent resolution, arguing that it undermines the integrity of the legislative process. The resolution, passed by the National Conference, questions the decision made by India's Parliament, creating tension in the political landscape.

BJP MLA R S Pathania critiqued the assembly's act as a 'fraud' and 'drama,' dismissing the resolution as insignificant. He emphasized the Supreme Court's stance that Article 370 is no longer relevant, stating that questioning Parliament or the Court is untenable. He further accused the National Conference of compromising democratic principles.

Tensions escalated as BJP and opposition members clashed in the assembly. Accusations flew as an MLA attempted to sway proceedings with a provocative banner. Opposition leaders blamed the Speaker for allowing such disruptions, while the BJP challenged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to justify the special status demand, highlighting historical grievances.

