Kremlin Considers Contact with Trump Before Inauguration

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that it does not dismiss the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before Trump's January inauguration, according to Interfax news agency reports.

So far, Putin has not publicly commented on Trump's electoral win. However, he is scheduled to deliver a speech and address questions at a conference later in the day, shedding light on Russia's perspective towards the new U.S. president.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin exhibited a cautious response following Trump's victory, emphasizing that the U.S. remains an adversary. Russian leadership is adopting a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Trump's campaign promises to resolve the Ukraine conflict will turn into action.

