Kremlin Considers Contact with Trump Before Inauguration

The Kremlin has not ruled out potential contact between President Putin and President-elect Trump before Trump's January inauguration. While cautious, the Kremlin remains skeptical about the U.S.'s status as an unfriendly state, awaiting Trump's actions regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that it does not dismiss the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before Trump's January inauguration, according to Interfax news agency reports.

So far, Putin has not publicly commented on Trump's electoral win. However, he is scheduled to deliver a speech and address questions at a conference later in the day, shedding light on Russia's perspective towards the new U.S. president.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin exhibited a cautious response following Trump's victory, emphasizing that the U.S. remains an adversary. Russian leadership is adopting a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Trump's campaign promises to resolve the Ukraine conflict will turn into action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

