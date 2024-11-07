Kremlin Considers Contact with Trump Before Inauguration
The Kremlin has not ruled out potential contact between President Putin and President-elect Trump before Trump's January inauguration. While cautious, the Kremlin remains skeptical about the U.S.'s status as an unfriendly state, awaiting Trump's actions regarding the Ukraine conflict.
The Kremlin announced on Thursday that it does not dismiss the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before Trump's January inauguration, according to Interfax news agency reports.
So far, Putin has not publicly commented on Trump's electoral win. However, he is scheduled to deliver a speech and address questions at a conference later in the day, shedding light on Russia's perspective towards the new U.S. president.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin exhibited a cautious response following Trump's victory, emphasizing that the U.S. remains an adversary. Russian leadership is adopting a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Trump's campaign promises to resolve the Ukraine conflict will turn into action.
